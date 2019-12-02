MONTREAL -- Unionized employees at the Paccar truck manufacturing plant in Sainte-Therese, north of Montreal, have rejected the company's latest offer.

Eighty per cent of the 1,400 workers - who are represented by Unifor and have been locked out by the U.S.-based firm since Sunday - voted Monday to reject the offer.

The workers were locked out the same day their collective agreement expired. However, both sides have been continuing to negotiate since then, the union says.

Last week, 61 per cent of the workers voted to reject their employer's previous offer. The union says the offer its members voted on Monday was roughly the same as the one it had previously rejected.

The labour conflict is centred on the workers' pension plan and benefits.

This Canadian Press report was first published Dec. 2, 2019.