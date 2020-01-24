MONTREAL -- About a thousand litres of diesel oil was spilled across four kilometres of road in Montreal’s West Island Friday.

A truck driver, on his way to Trudeau Airport, had departed from Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough before realizing there was a leak and stopping on Saint-François Road in Dorval.

Firefighters are onsite pouring absorbents on top of the spilled fuel and closing manholes as a precaution.

A private company will then be called in to clean up the mess.

Authorities insist the spill poses no risk to the environment.