1,000 litres of oil spilled across 4km of road in Montreal’s West Island
Published Friday, January 24, 2020 7:25AM EST Last Updated Friday, January 24, 2020 7:28AM EST
FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)
MONTREAL -- About a thousand litres of diesel oil was spilled across four kilometres of road in Montreal’s West Island Friday.
A truck driver, on his way to Trudeau Airport, had departed from Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough before realizing there was a leak and stopping on Saint-François Road in Dorval.
Firefighters are onsite pouring absorbents on top of the spilled fuel and closing manholes as a precaution.
A private company will then be called in to clean up the mess.
Authorities insist the spill poses no risk to the environment.