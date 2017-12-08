Woman, 47, fatally struck by car on Brunswick Blvd. in Pointe-Claire
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, December 8, 2017 9:49PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 8, 2017 10:03PM EST
A 47-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a car in Pointe-Claire.
The incident happened just after 7 p.m. on Friday as she was crossing at Brunswick Blvd and Fairview Ave., said Montreal police Const. Raphael Bergeron.
The car was heading west when it hit the woman. She was unconscious when first responders transported her to hospital, said Bergeron. She was later declared dead.
The driver, a 40-year-old man, is being treated for shock.
Collision experts are investigating the scene.
Latest Montreal News
- Former ski coach Charest sentenced to 12 years for sexual assaults
- Caught on tape: Police seek suspect in attempted arson on Fleury St. pizzeria
- Woman, 47, fatally struck by car on Brunswick Blvd. in Pointe-Claire
- Power restored after blackouts affect more than 9,000 people downtown
- 'CAQ is a joke': Couillard snipes at Legault as National Assembly session ends