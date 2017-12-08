

CTV Montreal





A 47-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a car in Pointe-Claire.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. on Friday as she was crossing at Brunswick Blvd and Fairview Ave., said Montreal police Const. Raphael Bergeron.

The car was heading west when it hit the woman. She was unconscious when first responders transported her to hospital, said Bergeron. She was later declared dead.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, is being treated for shock.

Collision experts are investigating the scene.