

CTV Montreal





About 300 homes in Rigaud are likely to be badly damaged by rising floodwaters this week.

Over the past two weeks ago hundreds of residents have had to leave their homes for at least a few days because of rising water levels.

The town of Rigaud declared a state of emergency on April 20 as it ordered evacuations and offered to provide emergency shelter for the residents of more than 500 homes.

More than 30 people have still not been able to return home as the water levels dropped over the past two weeks.

But the heavy rain that fell Monday night, along with the increasing snowmelt, is once again threatening the structural integrity of houses near the river.

"It's at a point where you cannot pump the basement anymore," said Mayor Hans Gruenwald Jr. "You have no choice but to be subject to the effects of the water and if it's inside the living area this is a serious effect as far as we're concerned."

The flooding has contaminated drinking water and carried sewage into homes.

Rigaud is offering a 24-hour shuttle service for anyone who needs to leave their house.

The town also has an additional 6,000 sandbags ready for distribution and pickup, although that may not be enough to protect homes in low-lying areas.

Heavy rain in central Quebec

The area around Shawinigan received more than 5 cm of rain from Sunday evening to Tuesday morning, and it's causing a lot of damage.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux visited Shawinigan on Tuesday, where he asked citizens to be patient.

"I think the next few days are not going to be days when things are going to improve right away," said Coiteux.

He said the water levels in the area are quite high and will remain high for at least another week.

Several roads have been washed out and sinkholes have formed very quickly.

Two Sureté du Quebec officers were hurt Tuesday when their patrol car fell into a sinkhole in Ste. Genevieve de Batiscan.