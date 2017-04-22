

CTV Montreal





With floodwaters continuing to threaten homes across Quebec, Premier Philippe Couillard said the provincial government is monitoring the situation closely.

Couillard said local politicians and public security officials have been watching the waterways that have overflowed their banks or are threatening to do so. He asked residents who have been forced from their homes to stay strong and return home as soon as they can.

Rigaud has been in a state of emergency since Thursday with 524 homes affected by the flood.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux traveled to Rigaud on Friday and confirmed the town would receive assistance from the provincial government.

It’s the worst flooding Rigaud has seen in decades so town officials are encouraging those living in the flood zone to evacuate their houses. However, they aren’t being forced to leave and many people are choosing to stay put. So far 234 affected homes continue to be occupied.

Firefighters and police officers have been making the rounds, checking up on residents who are still in their homes. They are asking people if they have drinking water and enough food to last for 72 hours.

Getting around and accessing homes means residents and emergency crews have to wade through water that is waist-high in some parts.

Town mayor Hans Gruenwald Jr. says they are monitoring the situation closely.

“We are monitoring the situation 3-4 times a day to take the appropriate decision when the time comes,” said Gruenwald.

The water is so high that some people are using pedal boats to get around, including Guylaine Catudal.

“There is nothing we can do so we have to wait, and eventually the water is going to go down” she said.

While many are hopeful the flooding will end soon, some choose to stay in the meantime in order to prevent their homes from being too badly damaged.

Frank Costanzo has been vigilant about keeping water out of his home.

“I have a second pump which I just picked up – a sump pump - to hook it up just in case the water does rise,” he said.

It’s a lot of work to maintain property during a flood and the mayor is worried that people will run out of steam.

“I can see that people are getting tired, their spirits are a little bit raw sometimes,” he said. “But we are there to help them out.”

Meanwhile, residents are being told not to drink the well water unless it's boiled for a minute.

Psychological help is also available to those who need it by calling 311 to book an appointment.

States of emergency have also been declared in Pontiac and St-Andre-Avelin while flooding has also been reported in Ripon, Cayamant, Duhamel, Gracefield, Montpellier, Waltham and Gatineau.

Homes in the Laurentians have also been damaged by floods while roads have been left inaccessible in Deux-Montagnes, Harrington, Kanesatake, Pointe-Calumet, Prevost, St-Andre-d’Argenteuil, Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac and Val Morin.

In Montreal, 18 homes on Mercier Island were affected, as have homes in Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Pierrefonds-Roxboro but no evacuations have been reported thus far.

A dozen homes in Laval have also been threatened by the overflowing rivers.

With files from The Canadian Press