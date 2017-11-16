

The Canadian Press





Montreal officially has its first female mayor in its 375-year history.

"Mmm, it's a moment to savour," were Valerie Plante's first words Thursday after being sworn in as the city's 45th mayor.

Plante, who caused a major surprise when she won more than 51 per cent of the vote to defeat incumbent Denis Coderre on Nov. 5, said Montreal represents much more than her office and that of city councillors.

"This city belongs to Montrealers," she said. "If you love it like I love it and if you want to see your children grow, as I'm seeing mine grow, I urge you to get involved.

"Montreal is made up of its neighbourhoods and the people who live in them. Those are the two main riches I will highlight during this mandate."

Plante, 43, entered municipal politics in 2013 when she won a council seat and she was elected leader of the left-leaning party Projet Montreal three years later.

Her signature campaign promise in this year's campaign was a new subway line that would link the city's densely populated northeast to downtown.

Plante, who was born in Rouyn-Noranda in northwestern Quebec, spent a year as a teenager in North Bay, Ont., to learn English.

She moved to Montreal at the age of 19 and attended university where she received degrees in anthropology and museology.

She then worked for a number of non-profit organizations.