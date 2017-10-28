

The Canadian Press





At least two people are dead and four others injured after a car crash in Kahnawake on Saturday morning.

The collision happened at 3:00 a.m. on Veterans Blvd. in a residential area.

Police said one vehicle carrying six people was travelling at high speed when it swerved, striking a parked vehicle and then catching fire.

Three female occupants were taken to hospital for their injuries, while a male was treated for minor injuries. Police said both occupants who died were male.

Kahnawake Peacekeepers have asked for the Surete du Quebec’s assistance in investigating the tragedy.