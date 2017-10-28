Two dead, four injured in Kahnawake car crash
At least two people are dead and four others injured after a high-speed car crash in Kahnawake.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 28, 2017 8:37AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 28, 2017 11:31AM EDT
At least two people are dead and four others injured after a car crash in Kahnawake on Saturday morning.
The collision happened at 3:00 a.m. on Veterans Blvd. in a residential area.
Police said one vehicle carrying six people was travelling at high speed when it swerved, striking a parked vehicle and then catching fire.
Three female occupants were taken to hospital for their injuries, while a male was treated for minor injuries. Police said both occupants who died were male.
Kahnawake Peacekeepers have asked for the Surete du Quebec’s assistance in investigating the tragedy.