After 90 years of serving the community, Trinity Memorial Church is closing its doors.

It first opened back in 1923 and has since served Anglicans and other members of the NDG community. The church also houses the NDG Food Depot.

On Sunday a farewell celebration service was held in its honour.

The Church’s music director, Chris Grochonlski, is mourning the loss.

“It's been a way for me to make music and to get others to make music so it's been really great and it's too bad it's closing,” he said. “It’s devastating, actually, that this is coming to an end.”

Some members of the church have been coming for decades, including Velma Jones who has been a volunteer at Trinity Memorial for over 20 years.

“I’m sad but I’m certainly not showing it outwardly,” said Jones. “I’m sad that I will have to find another place to worship.”

On an average Sunday the church hosts around 50 people, although it has the capacity for 1,000.

A lack of finances is the main cause of the closure. After subsidizing the church for a decade the Anglican Diocese of Montreal decided to put it up for sale.

The NDG Food Depot, which has operated out of the basement of the church since 2013, will also be affected.

Once the building is sold the food bank will likely have three months to find a new location.

NDG city councilor Peter McQueen vows the borough will protect the heritage building.

“There is no chance that the borough is going to zone anything other than a church or a community centre,” he said. “They’re not going to let anybody tear it down.”