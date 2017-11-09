

CTV Montreal





The Quebec government has given the green light to replace the roof of the Olympic stadium.

There have been thousands of rips in the fabric roof over the years – and it must be replaced if the stadium is to be used.

The new roof will cost between $200 and $300 million.

Officials were being very tightlipped about the project Thursday afternoon, but they are confirming that it will be replaced.

The current fibreglass roof is nearly 20 years old and has been riddled with problems since the beginning.

In 1999, the roof partially collapsed when it tore and snow and ice crashed through onto the Montreal auto show.

Since, then the number of rips has gone from 30 to 40 a year to more than 1,200 annually, making the stadium only useable in warmer months.

The new roof will be constructed of fabric that could be retracted occasionally for certain events that require an open sky - and perhaps give new life to a stadium many see as outdated and not very useful.

The Olympic Installations Board will offer more details Friday morning.