New Transport Minister André Fortin will take on the position during a difficult week as the government determines what to do about Uber.

Uber is just a few days away from its self-imposed deadline to leave Quebec unless the province backs down from new regulations for its drivers.

Following a year-long pilot project Quebec decided that Uber could remain in Quebec with some changes to its operating regulations, including that all Uber drivers undergo police-conducted background checks, and undergo 35 hours of training.

Days after that announcement the multinational ride-hailing service said the conditions were unacceptable, with a spokesperson saying the rules that taxi drivers have followed for decades were "by far the most restrictive and severe in Canada."

The company said it would pull out on Oct. 14.

Fortin was still being sworn in as transport minister Wednesday morning as dozens of taxi drivers launched another demonstration in downtown Montreal.

The drivers want to make sure the government doesn't cave in to demands from Uber.

“When they say on the 14th of October they're going to leave, it's only a camouflage,” said taxi driver Saade Souheil.

Taxi drivers don't believe Uber will actually leave, and feel the company’s threat to leave is just a way to get concessions from the provincial government.

"I think it's blackmail. That's the reason why we are here, to tell our government to stand up, to not go down for what Uber wants. That we are here just to say to our government to stand up," said Wilson Jean-Paul, a union representative for taxi drivers.

Uber remains popular in Quebec.

John Woolfrey has driven for Uber on a part-time basis since last summer, and said he doesn’t know if he’ll have a job come Saturday.

“Everything is one day at the time. I’m a very resilient guy,” he said.

Woolfrey said he thinks Montrealers will lose out if Uber is forced out

“Taxis are too expensive. That's what so many people say and we're offering some competition so it's a choice,” he said,

For taxi drivers, though, many of whom paid upwards of $200,000 for their permits, Uber's competition threatens their very existence.

Fortin has yet to comment on the issue.