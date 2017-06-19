

The Canadian Press





The clown pants are finally coming off.

On Monday, the Police Brotherhood of Montreal announced its members will temporarily suspend the protest measure that’s been in place since July, 2014.

In a statement, the union said it has asked its members to wear the standard-issue uniform from Monday evening until 11:00 p.m. on Friday. After that point, they will resume wearing the colourful camouflage pants that have become a common site in the city unless the government relents in its negotiations with the union over changes to the police pension plan.

In the statement, the union said it was “extending its hand to our employer.”

In April, Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux tabled legislation that would force police to wear the uniform and equipment provided by their employers.

On June 17, Montreal’s firefighters union, which has also been locked in a labour dispute over pensions, reached an agreement-in-principle with the Quebec government.

- With files from CTV Montreal