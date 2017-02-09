

CTV Montreal





As Montreal police continue to search for the gunman who shot a woman at a depanneur, they have released new video of the suspect.

The video shows a man limping out of what appears to be a metro station and walking into a depanneur to buy some lottery tickets.

The timestamp on the video is about half an hour after Tuesday's shooting at a strip mall on Ontario St.

Police initially said they were looking for a man in his 40s, but the man in the latest images appears to be in his 60s or 70s.

He is bald with a fringe of white hair, a white beard, and eyeglasses. He appears to be wearing a grey hooded coat, beige pants, and white shoes.

On Tuesday a man entered Tabagie Place Frontenac during the lunch hour and fired a handgun at the cashier. The bullet grazed her neck and the suspect fled the scene.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call 9-1-1 or to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133.