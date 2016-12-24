Sun Youth wraps up Christmas campaign, gave aid to 12,000 individuals
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, December 24, 2016 4:44PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 24, 2016 4:45PM EST
After handing out the last of its Christmas baskets at noon on Saturday, Sun Youth has declared its 2016 campaign a success.
In a statement, the organization said it had assisted 4,000 families and gave out close to 4,000 new toys to children under the age of 12.
Over 12,000 individuals received food during the campaign and 500 people with reduced mobility received a home delivery.
The Christmas basket campaign has been an annual tradition for 32 years.
