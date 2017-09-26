

The scorching weather is hanging in Montreal, as Environment Canada’s heat warning continues on Tuesday.

The first week of fall proved to be one of the hottest of the year for southern Quebec as temperatures climbed above 30 C with the humidex levels reaching the 40s, breaking numerous heat records in the process.



Tuesday should see the mercury reach 31 and the humidity make it feel like 39 -- another record-breaking day for this late in September.

Environment Canada has again issued heat warnings from Toronto to as far east as Quebec City and as north as Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., as temperatures remain in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will stay well above the seasonal norm of 15 to 18 degrees during the day and 5 to 8 degrees overnight for southern Quebec.



Environment Canada is warning people to reduce their heat risk, by staying out of the heat and scheduling outdoor activities in the cooler parts of the day. Young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors should be particularly cautious.

Thursday is expected to bring cooler air with it and a return to seasonal temperatures.