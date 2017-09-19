

CTV Montreal





The Sureté du Quebec is not giving up the search for Yvon Lacasse.

The 71-year-old was last seen Thursday Sept. 14 in Lachute. His car was used by a man accused of killing his wife and abducting his son in St. Eustache, who then drove to Lachute where police say he encountered Lacasse and took his car, driving it to Rouyn-Noranda and Maniwaki before being arrested in Ontario.

Police spent Monday doing searches near Mont Tremblant, in the Laurentians, in Abitibi-Temiscamingue and Rouyn-Noranda along Highway 117 in hopes of finding some sign of Lacasse.

On Tuesday they will search near Val d'Or and Rouyn-Noranda.

Officers have been unable to question the man they think stole the car because he has been unconscious in hospital since he attempted to kill himself soon after his arrest.

Police are still searching for a witness, a person they describe as a man around 40 years old who was seen in Rouyn-Noranda near the man and the abducted child.

This short, obese man is white, with brown hair and a beard, and blue eyes. He stands 1.67 m and weighs 100 kg (5'6", 220 lbs).

CTV News is not identifying the man charged with murder or the victim in accordance with the Youth Protection Act, which prohibits the publication of information that may allow a child or the child’s parents to be identified.