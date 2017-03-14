

CTV Montreal





Virtually all Montreal-area schools are closed as Montreal woke up to an astounding amount of snow Wednesday morning.



Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre advised residents in a tweet that they should stay home if at all possible.



Concordia University is closed and McGill is closed until 1 p.m. and Laval University will reopen in the afternoon. Local CEGEPs have also announced they are closed, though John Abbott said its continuing education classes this evening are on.



Dozens of local daycares announced they are closed for the day.

The cancellations come as a blizzard with strong winds crossed over Ontario, Quebec, and the Northeastern U.S.

About 24 centimetres of snow accumulated at Montreal's Trudeau airport by 10:30 p.m Tuesday with more overnight, along with another 5 centimetres of snow will be falling during the day on Wednesday.



Dozens of drivers were left stranded on Highway 13 in the blizzard; many had to get out and leave on foot.

The storm led to hundreds of car crashes including many multi-vehicle pileups throughout the province.

Hundreds of flights in and out of Trudeau airport have been delayed or cancelled. Air Canada has promised to waive fees to make new travel plans.



Those taking buses and trains are asked to show patience this morning. Hundreds of buses have already been stranded.







The links below have information on travel and transit delays.

More than 100 drivers have so far been unable to get to work, reducing the number of buses able to drive.

The AMT train service is also facing a staff shortage. At least one train leaving for Montreal had to remain at the station Wednesday morning in Vaudreuil-Dorion for that reason. Other departures may be disrupted.

Though police did not report an increase of calls overnight, they said they increased the number of officers on the road for morning rush hour.



More than 45,000 Hydro-Québec customers are without electricity in the Quebec City region and another thousand are without in Chaudière-Appalaches.



This article will be updated as information becomes available.