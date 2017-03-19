The city is green and so is the beer as Montreal hosts its 194th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday.

The festivities will kick off at the corner of Fort St. and Ste. Catherine at noon, with the floats, marching bands, dancers and other participants making their way to Phillips Square. Among those taking part will be our very own team from CTV Montreal.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre will be present in his role as Grand Marshall. This year’s Chief Reviewing Officer is Sister Dianna Lieffers from St. Gabriel’s Church in Point St. Charles while Mary Lynne Loftus will preside over the event as this year’s Parade Queen.

As he did last year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to attend the parade.

Montrealers can expect mild weather, as a high of 1 is forecasted for the day.

Police remind parade-goers that drinking in a public place is prohibited. In a statement, Mothers Against Drunk Drivers urged revelers to think ahead and not drive after drinking, but instead use taxis, Uber or public transportation.