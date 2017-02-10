

CTV Montreal





Police in Longueuil are looking for a suspect in connection to an assault on a city bus on Jan. 17.

The attack was captured by a surveillance camera inside the vehicle. In the video, the suspect can be seen verbally attacking several passengers. When the bus approached a stop near Chambly and Nobert Blvd., the victim brushed against the suspect’s leg as they tried to pass him.

The suspect then assaulted the victim, striking them in the face and attempting to push them into the bus’s door.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-711-1800 or submit a report online.

A reward of up to $2,000 has been made available to anyone with information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.