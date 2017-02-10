Reward offered for information on Longueuil bus assault suspect
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 11:20AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 10, 2017 11:27AM EST
Police in Longueuil are looking for a suspect in connection to an assault on a city bus on Jan. 17.
The attack was captured by a surveillance camera inside the vehicle. In the video, the suspect can be seen verbally attacking several passengers. When the bus approached a stop near Chambly and Nobert Blvd., the victim brushed against the suspect’s leg as they tried to pass him.
The suspect then assaulted the victim, striking them in the face and attempting to push them into the bus’s door.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-711-1800 or submit a report online.
A reward of up to $2,000 has been made available to anyone with information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.
