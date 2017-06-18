

CTV Montreal





A tornado alert released for southwestern Quebec has been lifted after two hours of tension for people throughout the province..

On their website, Environment Canada warned that residents in the Trois-Rivieres, Louiseville, Shawinigan and Berthierville-St-Gabriel areas should exercise caution as tornadoes could form in the wake of a severe thunderstorm.

The alert also warns of high winds, heavy hail and intense rain.

Stormy skies over #IlePerrot this afternoon. Thanks to Yasemin Kant for the pics. #qcstorm pic.twitter.com/lROl5wnVTA — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) June 18, 2017

A tornado watch was issued for Gatineau, as well as Lac-aux-Sables, and Sainte-Anne-de-la-Perade in the Mauricie.

An alert that was issued for the Rawdon-Joliette area was lifted later in the afternoon.

However, in other areas like Sainte-Melanie in the Lanaudiere region, thick clouds and heavy were very much present and moving swiftly.

Nuage mur près de sainte-Mélanie à 14:30. Forte cellule orageuse en présence. pic.twitter.com/8m5ED8T3zh — Hydro Météo (@Hydrometeo) June 18, 2017

Environment Canada advised those in an area with threatening weather approaching to take cover immediately.

Anyone observing a funnel cloud, swirling or flying debris or hear a roaring sound should go indoors to a room on the lowest floor and stay away from walls and windows. People in mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other free-standing or temporary shelters are advised to leave and seek shelter in a strong building.

Social media users are cautioning the public that the storm has already caused some damages in areas -- including the collapse of some buildings and toppled trees.

Témoignage de dégâts à 100km N0 de #MontTremblant au passage d'une cellule avec possible rotation ��: Joé Belair #mm #meteoqc pic.twitter.com/IyK7UpDpjv — Sophie Colombani (@ASophie_MM) June 18, 2017

The above photo shows a house in Sainte-Anne-du-Lac in the Laurentides, destroyed by heavy winds around 1 p.m., causing slight injury to its two inhabitants, said the Surete du Quebec.

Another house in Herbertville, in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, oppled due to the wind.

Fallen trees have also blocked off several roads.

Severe thunderstorm alerts are holding steady, issued for the Mont-Tremblant-St-Michel-des-Saints and Laurentian regions.

Heat warnings have also been issued for much of southern Quebec, with humidex values set to soar above 40.