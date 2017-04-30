

The Canadian Press





The three candidates vying to be the next male spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire will meet on Sunday for the second debate of the campaign.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, Sylvain Lafreniere and Jean-Francois Lessard first debated last week in Montreal, with a focus on their visions for how to converge progressive politics with Quebec sovereignty.

During that debate, Nadeau-Dubois suggested the party should merge with Option Nationale but remained wary of any alliance with the Parti Quebecois.

Lafreniere also opposed partnering with the PQ but that idea was embraced by Lessard.

Manon Masse, the sole candidate for the female spokesperson position, will also take part in Sunday’s debate.

The new spokespeople will be announced on May 21 during the party’s congress.