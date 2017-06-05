

The Canadian Press





The federal bill on legalizing recreational marijuana usage is coming under the scrutiny of Quebec’s psychiatrists.



The Quebec Association of Psychiatric Physicians argues that based on their clinical experience, the bill is not acceptable in its current form and will expose young people to major mental health risks.



This move comes as Quebec gets set to provide details Monday morning of the cannabic legislation. Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois will be giving Quebecers a better look at what the guidelines will be for the sale of recreational marijuana.



Marijuana is expected to be legal across Canada by July 1, 2018.

AMPQ President Karine J. Igartua says scientific research shows that the human brain continues to grow until about age 25 and that regular cannabis use during this very sensitive period of brain maturation includes enormous risks.

These risks, she says, include deficits in attention, memory, speed of information processing and intelligence. Igartua pointed out that in many cases, medical imaging showed brain lesions caused by tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a component of cannabis.

She said the risk of psychosis increases by 40 per cent for all those who have used cannabis in their lifetime and that consumption can precipitate the onset of the disease.

According to the doctors’ opinions, authorizing the purchase of cannabis at 21 instead of 18 years old would allow a better balance to be struck between reducing the harms caused by the illicit market and protecting future generations.

The AMPQ is also proposing to determine a maximum level of THC for any cannabis product legally sold in Canada, and to clearly indicate it on the packaging. It also suggests prohibiting any form of advertising aimed at promoting the consumption of cannabis and imposing neutral packaging.

The group also hopes to create an educational program in school, starting at the beginning of high school, on the consequences of taking drugs.