Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologized in writing for failing to speak English during a recent town hall meeting in Sherbrooke.

In January, as part of a cross-country tour, Trudeau made a stop in Sherbrooke to speak to answer questions from citizens.

Several of those questions were in English, including one from Judy Ross, who asked about the lack of mental health services in the Eastern Townships available in English.

Trudeau answered her in French, as he did the other half-dozen people who asked questions in English.

That generated a flurry of complaints to the Commissioner of Official Languages, and letters of complaint from the Quebec Community Groups Network.

Within two days Trudeau admitted that he had made a mistake.

"I should maybe have answered part of that question in English," said Trudeau at the time, while pointing out that he recently answered a questioned posed in French in Peterborough, Ont., in English.

He added that from now on he will work to ensure his responses are more bilingual -- no matter where he is speaking.

Now he has gone a step further and sent a letter to the QCGN to apologize.

"I would like to express my sincere regrets. Canada is a bilingual country, and as such, I recognize that I should have answered questions in the language they were asked, be it in Quebec or anywhere else in Canada," wrote Trudeau.

He added that several MPs pointed out his error, and that Heritage Minister Melanie Joly is working on an action plan for official languages.

