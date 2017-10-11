

Premier Philippe Couillard has created a new cabinet one year before the next provincial election.

His new cabinet is larger and younger, with six new ministers and double the number of ministers under the age of 45.

One of the biggest changes is the new role of Dominique Anglade, who has been promoted to being Deputy Premier in addition to her existing role as Minister of Economy, Science and Innovation.

The tricky role of being Transportation Minister has gone to cabinet newcomer André Fortin, while Kathleen Weil has been named Minister responsible for relations with English-speaking Quebecers.

"Today, this promise is fulfilled," said Couillard with regards to anglophones. "You are not only an integral part of Quebec, this is your home."

Other changes include the return of Robert Poeti to cabinet as Minister of Integrity

Carlos Leitao remains Minister of Finance, Gaetan Barrette remains Health Minister, and Stephanie Vallée is Minister of Justice.

Philippe Couillard

Premier

Minister responsible for Youth Issues

Minister responsible for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region

Dominique Anglade

Deputy Premier (New)

Minister of Economy, Science and Innovation

Minister responsible for the Digital Strategy

Pierre Arcand

President of the Treasury Board (New)

Minister responsible for Government Administration and Ongoing Program Review (New)

Minister responsible for the Cote Nord

Gaetan Barrette

Minister of Health and Social Services

Stephane Billette

Minister for Small and Medium Businesses, streamlining regulations, and regional economic development (New)

François Blais

Minister of Employment and Social Solidarity

Luc Blanchette

Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks

Minister responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region and the Nord-du-Québec region

Julie Boulet

Minister of Tourism

Minister responsible for the Mauricie region

Francine Charbonneau

Minister responsible for Seniors and Anti-Bullying

Minister responsible for the Laval region

Lucie Charlebois

Minister for Rehabilitation, Youth Protection, Public Health and Healthy Living

Minister responsible for the Montérégie region

Martin Coiteux

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy

Minister of Public Security

Minister responsible for the Montréal region

Jean D'Amour

Minister for Maritime Affairs

Minister responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent region

Hélène David

Minister responsible for Higher Education

Minister responsible for the Status of Women (New)

André Fortin

Minister of Transport, Sustainable Mobility and Transport Electrification

Luc Fortin

Minister of Families (New)

Minister responsible for the Estrie region

Jean-Marc Fournier

Minister responsible for Canadian Relations and the Canadian Francophonie

Government House Leader

David Heurtel

Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness (New)

Geoffrey Kelley

Minister responsible for Native Affairs

Carlos J. Leitao

Minister of Finance

Laurent Lessard

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food

Minister responsible for the Centre-du-Québec region

Isabelle Melançon

Minister of Sustainable Development, the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change (New)

Marie Montpetit

Minister of Culture and Communications (New)

Minister responsible for the Protection and Promotion of the French Language (New)

Pierre Moreau

Minister responsible for the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region (New)

Minister responsible for the Plan Nord (New)

Robert Poeti

Ministre responsible for the Integrity of Public Markets and Digital Resources (New)

Sebastien Proulx

Minister of Education, Recreation and Sports

Minister responsible for the Capitale-Nationale region (New)

Christine St-Pierre

Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie

Minister responsible for the Laurentides region

Lise Theriault

Minister responsible for Consumer Protection and Housing (New)

Minister responsible for the Lanaudière region

Veronyque Tremblay

Junior Minister for Transportation (New)

Stephanie Vallée

Minister of Justice

Minister responsible for the Outaouais region

Dominique Vien

Minister responsible for Labour

Deputy Government House Leader

Minister responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches region

Kathleen Weil

Minister responsible for Access to Information and the Reform of Democratic Institutions (New)

Minister responsible for Relations with English-speaking Quebecers (New)

Nicole Menard

Chief Government Whip (New)

Filomena Rotiroti