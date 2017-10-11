Premier Philippe Couillard has created a new cabinet one year before the next provincial election.

His new cabinet is larger and younger, with six new ministers and double the number of ministers under the age of 45.

One of the biggest changes is the new role of Dominique Anglade, who has been promoted to being Deputy Premier in addition to her existing role as Minister of Economy, Science and Innovation.

The tricky role of being Transportation Minister has gone to cabinet newcomer André Fortin, while Kathleen Weil has been named Minister responsible for relations with English-speaking Quebecers.

"Today, this promise is fulfilled," said Couillard with regards to anglophones. "You are not only an integral part of Quebec, this is your home."

Other changes include the return of Robert Poeti to cabinet as Minister of Integrity

Carlos Leitao remains Minister of Finance, Gaetan Barrette remains Health Minister, and Stephanie Vallée is Minister of Justice.

 

Philippe Couillard

  • Premier
  • Minister responsible for Youth Issues
  • Minister responsible for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region

Dominique Anglade

  • Deputy Premier (New)
  • Minister of Economy, Science and Innovation
  • Minister responsible for the Digital Strategy

Pierre Arcand

  • President of the Treasury Board (New)
  • Minister responsible for Government Administration and Ongoing Program Review (New)
  • Minister responsible for the Cote Nord

Gaetan Barrette

  • Minister of Health and Social Services

Stephane Billette

  • Minister for Small and Medium Businesses, streamlining regulations, and regional economic development (New)

François Blais

  • Minister of Employment and Social Solidarity

Luc Blanchette

  • Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks
  • Minister responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region and the Nord-du-Québec region

Julie Boulet

  • Minister of Tourism
  • Minister responsible for the Mauricie region

Francine Charbonneau

  • Minister responsible for Seniors and Anti-Bullying
  • Minister responsible for the Laval region

Lucie Charlebois

  • Minister for Rehabilitation, Youth Protection, Public Health and Healthy Living
  • Minister responsible for the Montérégie region

Martin Coiteux

  • Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy
  • Minister of Public Security
  • Minister responsible for the Montréal region

Jean D'Amour

  • Minister for Maritime Affairs
  • Minister responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent region

Hélène David

  • Minister responsible for Higher Education
  • Minister responsible for the Status of Women (New)

André Fortin

  • Minister of Transport, Sustainable Mobility and Transport Electrification

 

Luc Fortin

  • Minister of Families (New)
  • Minister responsible for the Estrie region

Jean-Marc Fournier

  • Minister responsible for Canadian Relations and the Canadian Francophonie
  • Government House Leader

David Heurtel

  • Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness (New)

Geoffrey Kelley

  • Minister responsible for Native Affairs

Carlos J. Leitao

  • Minister of Finance

Laurent Lessard

  • Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food
  • Minister responsible for the Centre-du-Québec region

Isabelle Melançon

  • Minister of Sustainable Development, the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change (New)

Marie Montpetit

  • Minister of Culture and Communications (New)
  • Minister responsible for the Protection and Promotion of the French Language (New)

Pierre Moreau

  • Minister responsible for the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region (New)
  • Minister responsible for the Plan Nord (New)

Robert Poeti

  • Ministre responsible for the Integrity of Public Markets and Digital Resources (New)

Sebastien Proulx

  • Minister of Education, Recreation and Sports
  • Minister responsible for the Capitale-Nationale region (New)

Christine St-Pierre

  • Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie
  • Minister responsible for the Laurentides region

Lise Theriault

  • Minister responsible for Consumer Protection and Housing (New)
  • Minister responsible for the Lanaudière region

Veronyque Tremblay

  • Junior Minister for Transportation (New)

Stephanie Vallée

  • Minister of Justice
  • Minister responsible for the Outaouais region

Dominique Vien

  • Minister responsible for Labour
  • Deputy Government House Leader
  • Minister responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches region

Kathleen Weil

  • Minister responsible for Access to Information and the Reform of Democratic Institutions (New)
  • Minister responsible for Relations with English-speaking Quebecers (New)

Nicole Menard

  • Chief Government Whip (New)

Filomena Rotiroti

  • Chair of the Government Caucus (New)