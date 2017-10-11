Premier Couillard adds younger MNAs as he shuffles cabinet
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, October 11, 2017 12:23PM EDT
Premier Philippe Couillard has created a new cabinet one year before the next provincial election.
His new cabinet is larger and younger, with six new ministers and double the number of ministers under the age of 45.
One of the biggest changes is the new role of Dominique Anglade, who has been promoted to being Deputy Premier in addition to her existing role as Minister of Economy, Science and Innovation.
The tricky role of being Transportation Minister has gone to cabinet newcomer André Fortin, while Kathleen Weil has been named Minister responsible for relations with English-speaking Quebecers.
"Today, this promise is fulfilled," said Couillard with regards to anglophones. "You are not only an integral part of Quebec, this is your home."
Other changes include the return of Robert Poeti to cabinet as Minister of Integrity
Carlos Leitao remains Minister of Finance, Gaetan Barrette remains Health Minister, and Stephanie Vallée is Minister of Justice.
Philippe Couillard
- Premier
- Minister responsible for Youth Issues
- Minister responsible for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region
Dominique Anglade
- Deputy Premier (New)
- Minister of Economy, Science and Innovation
- Minister responsible for the Digital Strategy
Pierre Arcand
- President of the Treasury Board (New)
- Minister responsible for Government Administration and Ongoing Program Review (New)
- Minister responsible for the Cote Nord
Gaetan Barrette
- Minister of Health and Social Services
Stephane Billette
- Minister for Small and Medium Businesses, streamlining regulations, and regional economic development (New)
François Blais
- Minister of Employment and Social Solidarity
Luc Blanchette
- Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks
- Minister responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region and the Nord-du-Québec region
Julie Boulet
- Minister of Tourism
- Minister responsible for the Mauricie region
Francine Charbonneau
- Minister responsible for Seniors and Anti-Bullying
- Minister responsible for the Laval region
Lucie Charlebois
- Minister for Rehabilitation, Youth Protection, Public Health and Healthy Living
- Minister responsible for the Montérégie region
Martin Coiteux
- Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy
- Minister of Public Security
- Minister responsible for the Montréal region
Jean D'Amour
- Minister for Maritime Affairs
- Minister responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent region
Hélène David
- Minister responsible for Higher Education
- Minister responsible for the Status of Women (New)
André Fortin
- Minister of Transport, Sustainable Mobility and Transport Electrification
Luc Fortin
- Minister of Families (New)
- Minister responsible for the Estrie region
Jean-Marc Fournier
- Minister responsible for Canadian Relations and the Canadian Francophonie
- Government House Leader
David Heurtel
- Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness (New)
Geoffrey Kelley
- Minister responsible for Native Affairs
Carlos J. Leitao
- Minister of Finance
Laurent Lessard
- Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food
- Minister responsible for the Centre-du-Québec region
Isabelle Melançon
- Minister of Sustainable Development, the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change (New)
Marie Montpetit
- Minister of Culture and Communications (New)
- Minister responsible for the Protection and Promotion of the French Language (New)
Pierre Moreau
- Minister responsible for the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region (New)
- Minister responsible for the Plan Nord (New)
Robert Poeti
- Ministre responsible for the Integrity of Public Markets and Digital Resources (New)
Sebastien Proulx
- Minister of Education, Recreation and Sports
- Minister responsible for the Capitale-Nationale region (New)
Christine St-Pierre
- Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie
- Minister responsible for the Laurentides region
Lise Theriault
- Minister responsible for Consumer Protection and Housing (New)
- Minister responsible for the Lanaudière region
Veronyque Tremblay
- Junior Minister for Transportation (New)
Stephanie Vallée
- Minister of Justice
- Minister responsible for the Outaouais region
Dominique Vien
- Minister responsible for Labour
- Deputy Government House Leader
- Minister responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches region
Kathleen Weil
- Minister responsible for Access to Information and the Reform of Democratic Institutions (New)
- Minister responsible for Relations with English-speaking Quebecers (New)
Nicole Menard
- Chief Government Whip (New)
Filomena Rotiroti
- Chair of the Government Caucus (New)
