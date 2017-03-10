

Montreal police are looking for any potential victims of a 35-year-old man who is facing charges of sexual assault and abduction.

Adamo Bono was arrested on Tuesday in connection with an incident that occurred in Cote-St-Luc on March 2.

A woman said she was on an STM bus heading west on Van Horne Ave. at about 6:40 p.m. when the suspect got on. She told police he sat down next to her and constantly stared at her throughout the ride.

When she got to her stop, the woman said the suspect got off the bus with her and followed her, trying to start a conversation. When she got near her destination near Kildare St. and Cavendish Blvd., she said the man grabbed her and dragged her into a wooded area where he assaulted her.

The woman said she managed to escape and run to a building where a friend of hers lives and the suspect followed her, leaving only when the victim’s friend answered the door.

Investigators say they have good reason to believe the man could have had other victims.

Anyone who may have been assaulted by Adamo Bono is urged to contact their neighbourhood police station or call 9-1-1 to file a formal complaint.