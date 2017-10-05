

CTV Montreal





The Montreal police arson squad is trying to determine the cause of a fire that broke out in an unoccupied building in Verdun just after midnight.

The fire department noted a few suspicious elements at the scene of the blaze at 727 Argyle, including a broken window – but they could not determine if it was related to the fire.

The commercial building and apartments upstairs were all empty. The owner told officials there was no electricity in the building.

Neighbouring buildings were evacuated but were not damaged. Residents in those buildings were able to return to their homes.

No one was injured.