Montreal police have arrested a priest on three sexual assault charges related to crimes alleged committed between 1994 and 2011.

Investigators believe Brian Boucher, 56, may have committed more crimes and are asking any other potential victims to come forward.

Boucher appeared in court Thursday to face charges of sexual interference, sexual contact, sexual assault and break and enter. He was released strict under conditions, most notably that he can’t be in the presence of minors.

The suspect was first arrested on Jan. 12, then released with a promise to appear with conditions.

Investigators again arrested him on March 1 in connection with two other complaints.

Police first received complaints about the priest in August 2015, and began their investigation then with the cooperation of the Archdiocese of Montreal.

The suspect attended ten churches between 1985 and 2015, most of them located in the western part of Montreal, specifically: Senneville, LaSalle, Dorval, the Town of Mount Royal and downtown Montreal.

Anyone who has been a victim or who knows someone who may have been a victim of Brian Boucher is asked to contact their local police or call 911.