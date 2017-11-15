

CTV Montreal





An overnight fire in Brossard caused approximately $300,000 of damage to a residental property.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., a fire broke out in the garage of a split-level house on Touchette Ave, and spread to the first floor.

Two people inside of the house at the time were taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

The blaze was contained after 45 minutes, but firefighters said the both the garage and the car inside it are total losses.