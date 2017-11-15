Overnight fire damages split-level home in Brossard
Two people inside the house at the time of the fire were treated for smoke inhalation, but are expected to survive. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017 6:43AM EST
An overnight fire in Brossard caused approximately $300,000 of damage to a residental property.
At approximately 1:15 a.m., a fire broke out in the garage of a split-level house on Touchette Ave, and spread to the first floor.
Two people inside of the house at the time were taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.
The blaze was contained after 45 minutes, but firefighters said the both the garage and the car inside it are total losses.
Latest Montreal News
- Overtime win for Blue Jackets as they top Canadiens 2-1
- Lengthy traffic jams loom after striking engineers win labour council ruling
- Overnight fire damages split-level home in Brossard
- Quebec ski coach convicted of sexual assault seeks 4-to-6-year prison term
- Concordia issues warning after female students lured, assaulted