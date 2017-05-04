The opposition parties in the National Assembly say they're trying to make sure that the head of Quebec's anti-corruption squad is fully independent.

Robert Lafreniere, the chief of UPAC, is scheduled to talk Thursday in front of a committee examining Quebec's public security ministry.

MNAs plan to use the time to question Lafreniere about what UPAC has achieved, and about its operations.

"We want to make sure Mr. Lafreniere has all the independence he needs to go forward," said Jean-Francois Lisée, the head of the Parti Quebecois.

The appearance comes atfer a week of accusations and allegations concerning former Premier Jean Charest and other MNAs.

Last week information was leaked that UPAC had been investigating Charest and Liberal fundraiser Marc Bibeau for several years, but never turned up any evidence of wrongdoing worthy of recommending charges.

Days later the head of the Montreal police union, Yves Francoeur, alleged that an investigation into two Liberal MNAs had been stopped.

That prompted the Crown prosecutor's office to formally demand a meeting with Francoeur so he can explain his allegations. The Sureté du Quebec is going to lead that investigation.

PQ House leader Pascal Berubé said he does not believe that Lafreniere is independent because he was appointed by Charest.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec says the head of UPAC should be approved by two-thirds of the National Assembly.