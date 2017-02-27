

CTV Montreal





Laval police arrested one person after a search of College Montmorency Monday evening.

Student David Domo told CTV Montreal he was studying inside a building in the CEGEP when police came into the room, and told students to leave immediately.

Domo said officers had their guns drawn.

According to information gathered at the scene, a student noticed a picture on Snapchat of a student in distress and holding a firearm.

That person recognized the bathrooms of the CEGEP and called police who rushed to the scene around 7:25 p.m.

Officers searched the 15 bathrooms at the CEGEP, and then recognized the person from the photo posted online.

That person was arrested and questioned overnight.

At 10 p.m., Laval police tweeted that the "confinement measure" was over and that any students inside the school were allowed to leave.

So far there is no word as to whether or not police will recommend charges.

