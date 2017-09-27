

CTV Montreal





It's the end of a time-worn tradition at Ogilvy's downtown.

The department store's pipers have made their last rounds.

Every lunch hour for 72 years, pipers would come down the stairs or escalators, a slow voyage along every floor as they performed.

There was a lot of emotion from staff and customers alike on Tuesday as two pipers played the final concert.

Holt Renfrew, Ogilvy’s parent company, declined to give an interview about the matter, but said in a statement:

“After careful consideration, the decision was made to discontinue lunchtime concerts by the Ogilvy piper as we work to bring Holt Refrew and Ogilvy together. We will continue to establish new traditions and events that are inspired by both brands and honour Montreal’s rich fashion heritage.”