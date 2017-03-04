

CTV Montreal





The 14th edition of Nuit Blanche gets underway tonight in Montreal.

This year the theme is “1967”, meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Expo 67 with events connecting Montreal’s past with its present.

More than 200 free activities will be happening around the city all night long, including live performances, music and exhibitions.

Festival-goers can take advantage of free shuttle buses between venues downtown, in Old Montreal and the Plateau.

For those who plan to stay up late, the metro will be operating all night long to make sure everyone can get home safely from the party.