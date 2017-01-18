

There will soon be more online mental health resources for various cultural communities in Quebec.



The Montreal Neurological Institute has received $250,000 to fund the three-year project to will expand language options and content in Arabic, Farsi, Mandarin and other languages.



Mental health is often viewed differently in other cultures and often requires more cultural sensitivity to those seeking help, explained Dr. Laurence Kirmayer of the Montreal Neurological Institute.



“If a person has come from some place, particularly is a refugee, so they’ve not gone through all the filters we have for immigrants, they may have limited English and French proficiency. And when you’re sick is obviously not the time to be studying intensively to learn a new language,” he said. “It’s when you need people to be there for you. In fact, that moment of people being able to connect to people when you’re in crisis and suffering is an incredibly important investment in building trust and building a civil society.”



The donation is from the Bell Let's Talk campaign, a national initiative to promote awareness of mental health issues and to end the stigma surrounding mental illness.



