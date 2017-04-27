

The Canadian Press





The era of the camouflage pants is about to come to an end for Montreal police.

On Thursday, Quebec Public Safety Minister Martin Coiteux will table a bill forcing police to abandon the now-infamous pants. Bill 133 is aimed at amending the Police Act by introducing an obligation for police officers and special constables to wear the uniform and equipment provided by their employers.

SPVM officers began wearing the pants in July, 2014 as a protest against changes to their pension plans.

The new bill would also make it obligatory for the directors of the province’s police forces to enforce the rules regarding uniforms and would establish penalties for those who violate the law.

Coiteux has previously said that police officers should wear their uniforms in order to be easily identifiable and to foster public confidence.