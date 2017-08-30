

CTV Montreal





The army tents being used as temporary shelters for hundreds of asylum seekers are vacant for the time being.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency, what was a tide of asylum seekers at the Lacolle border has slowed considerably.

The number people crossing over illegally from the U.S. is down to between 50 and 100 per day – half of what it was only a few weeks ago.

The CBSA says people seeking asylum are being processed the same day they arrive, and as a result the tents the army set up to handle the backlog have been empty for the last few days.