Migrant camps at Lacolle currently empty, CBSA confirms
Military tents were set up near the St-Bernard-de-Lacolle border crossing on Aug. 9, 2017 to house the influx of asylum seekers coming from the United States
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, August 30, 2017 7:07PM EDT
The army tents being used as temporary shelters for hundreds of asylum seekers are vacant for the time being.
According to the Canada Border Services Agency, what was a tide of asylum seekers at the Lacolle border has slowed considerably.
The number people crossing over illegally from the U.S. is down to between 50 and 100 per day – half of what it was only a few weeks ago.
The CBSA says people seeking asylum are being processed the same day they arrive, and as a result the tents the army set up to handle the backlog have been empty for the last few days.
