Metro says it's in talks with Jean Coutu about possible merger
A Jean Coutu Group PLC logo is shown at the company's annual general meeting in Longueuil, Que., Tuesday, July 5, 2011. CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 27, 2017 10:56AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 27, 2017 12:25PM EDT
Metro Inc. (TSX:MRU) says it is in exclusive discussions regarding a merger with Quebec-based pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group (TSX:PJC.A).
Metro announced Wednesday the pair are discussing a deal in which Metro would acquire Jean Coutu at a price of $24.50 per share, to be paid in a mix of cash and shares.
It added that the Coutu family says it plans to support the proposed transaction.
The announcement comes after regulators suspended trading of both companies earlier Wednesday morning.
Jean Coutu has more than 400 stores in Quebec, New Brunswick and Ontario.
Metro has more than 600 stores in Quebec and Ontario.
Latest Montreal News
- Tornado risk: Severe weather expected to halt heat wave this afternoon
- Metro says it's in talks with Jean Coutu about possible merger
- Boy, 17, struck walking along Highway 20; suspect arrested
- Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in 2014 Park Ave. bar homicide
- Arson squad investigating after Molotov cocktail tossed into vacant Rosemont building