Metro's orange line resumes downtown after stopping for medical emergency
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 7:22AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 24, 2017 7:52AM EDT
The metro's orange line was down for an hour Friday morning between Lionel-Groulx and Berri-UQAM due to an intervention by medical emergency services.
The STM asked riders use the green line to get around downtown.
Service went down shortly before 7 a.m. and resumed shortly before 8 a.m.
Six stations were affected.
Details of the medical emergency were not provided.
