

CTV Montreal





As a Point Saint-Charles man with health issues struggles to leave his home, a Southwest borough councillor has successfully fought to fire the snow removal company he says is at fault.

The snowy streets and sidewalks are proving to be especially difficult for Charles-Éric Brown-Laroche.

The 23-year-old man has been battling cancer for five years and is required to attend hospital appointments twice a week.

He usually takes the bus with help of his mother Patricia Brown, but has been essentially immobilized due to the high snow banks outside their Dick-Irvin St. home since the snow began to fall on Sunday.

"I can't push him in a wheelchair. Walking with him is holding him. Sidewalks aren't made to be side to side right now," said Brown.

"Right now we can't even walk to the corner to get a bus."

Further, the bus has been rerouted due to the poor snow clearing.

A neighbour offered to drive them to the hospital, but the situation has been very difficult for the family said Brown.

“It took two of us to be able to get him in the car. But when he came back it was also painful. They put a needle in his hip to be able to get that bone marrow. It wasn’t pleasant. It was hard on him. It took him a whole day to get over it. He was exhausted. Yes, he’s starting to feel better but his whole body is fighting to be able to function right now,” she said.

On Thursday, the city of Montreal announced that the company responsible would have its contract cancelled.