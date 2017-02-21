Man shot outside restaurant in Terrebonne
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 10:10PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 21, 2017 10:34PM EST
Terrebonne police are looking for a gunman after an attack outside a restaurant.
Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday people called 9-1-1 when they heard gunshots outside Le Houston Bar & Grill.
Witnesses told police they saw a dark-skinned man wearing a black winter coat running away from the area.
Emergency crews arrived to find a 47-year-old man had been shot in the arm. He was taken to hospital to be treated.
The restaurant is on Montée des Pionniers, a few hundred metres from where Highway 640 meets Highway 40.
At this point police don't have a motive for the attack, but point out the victim is well-known to police and is not co-operating.