

CTV Montreal





Terrebonne police are looking for a gunman after an attack outside a restaurant.

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday people called 9-1-1 when they heard gunshots outside Le Houston Bar & Grill.

Witnesses told police they saw a dark-skinned man wearing a black winter coat running away from the area.

Emergency crews arrived to find a 47-year-old man had been shot in the arm. He was taken to hospital to be treated.

The restaurant is on Montée des Pionniers, a few hundred metres from where Highway 640 meets Highway 40.

At this point police don't have a motive for the attack, but point out the victim is well-known to police and is not co-operating.