

CTV Montreal





Montreal police have arrested a 55-year-old man after a death at a seniors' residence.

On Monday afternoon emergency workers rushed to the fourth floor of the Emilie Gamelin residence on Dufresne St. after being told a woman was in cardiac arrest.

Attempts to revive her were unsuccessful, and her death was confirmed.

Police arrested a 55-year-old man and he is considered a suspect in the woman's death.

"The investigation is ongoing to determine the relationship between the man and the woman," said Const. Daniel Lacoursiere.

"Also the investigators are meeting with possible witnesses to determine exactly what they saw."

They will spend the afternoon and evening questioning the man.