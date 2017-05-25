

CTV Montreal





The Surete du Quebec has arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the dog found beaten and buried alive in the Monteregie.

The dog was discovered Tuesday in a field in Saint-Paul-d'Abbotsford and was taken in to the care of veterinarians and the SPCA Monteregie.

Though the animal initially showed signs its condition was improving, by Wednesday afternoon, it suffered a seizure and heart attack and died.

The dog, a boxer, had been discovered in a shallow grave and the SPCA said they believe it had been hit with a blunt object before it was left for dead.

The SQ said the man turned himself in to the police station in Rouville, which oversees Saint-Paul-d'Abbotsford.

The man, who is from the area, was questioned by police and has been released for now on a promise to appear in court.

He may be charged with animal cruelty.

No court date has been set and police say the investigation continues.

Investigators are waiting for further information form the autopsy and will then present all the evidence to the Crown, who will then decide what, if any, charges will be laid, said SQ spokesperson Ingrid Asselin.



As is customary in criminal matters, the identity of the suspect will not be made public until charges, if any, are laid.