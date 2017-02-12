For grocery chain Loblaws, Montreal’s 375th anniversary celebrations will not be the company’s first rodeo.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said they will be withdrawing its sponsorship of an urban rodeo event that is scheduled to be part of the festivities.

The spokesperson confirmed the company will still sponsor other events.

“Throughout the year-long celebration, we have chosen to activate and be present at programs that are reflective of our role as a trusted food brand and retailer,” they said. “The rodeo is not one of the events we are actively supporting."

The rodeo has been the focus of some controversy as members of the city hall opposition and animal rights groups have questioned the connection between rodeo and Montreal’s culture and expressed concerns over the treatment of the animals involved.