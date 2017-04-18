

CTV Montreal





As of Friday, buses on six routes in Laval will accept credit card payments.

The STL is the first transit company in Canada to use tap-to-pay for single fares on a bus.

Passengers will be able to use Visa or Mastercard with the appropriate chip to pay their fare.

The pilot project will be on place on the 20, 39, 48, 60, 63, and 73 bus routes from April 21 for several months.

The results will be shared with regional transportation authority fro the Montreal area.