

CTV Montreal





A Grade 10 student is responsible for spreading false high school exams on social media in recent days, according to a report.

Energie FM is reporting that the education ministry claims a teenager confessed to modifying copies of exams from previous years by adding ‘June 2017’ on them to deceive other students on Snapchat.

The ministry of education launched an investigation to find the source of these false copies circulating online. So far it is unclear if the student will be punished. His or her identity has not been revealed.

Last year, the essay question for the provincial grade 10 history exam was leaked online, and the province ultimately decided to give all students full marks for that question -- however that came only after many students had already enrolled in summer school.



The Ministry of Education now prepares alternative questions in the event of a leak.



The were alterations for two exams this year, but neither case involved students.