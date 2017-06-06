Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois sworn in as MNA
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, flanked by fellow Quebec Solidaire MNA Manon Massé, speaks in the National Assembly on June 6, 2017
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 4:17PM EDT
Quebec's newest MNA is Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.
He was sworn in Tuesday at the National Assembly in a ceremony attended by his parents.
Soon afterward he made his first statement in the National Assembly as he introduced a motion asking the house to congratulate Ontario on its plan to raise the minimum wage to $15/hour.
Nadeau-Dubois was elected last week as the representative for the riding of Gouin, which was formerly represented by Quebec Solidaire founder Francoise David.