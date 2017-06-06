

CTV Montreal





Quebec's newest MNA is Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

He was sworn in Tuesday at the National Assembly in a ceremony attended by his parents.

Soon afterward he made his first statement in the National Assembly as he introduced a motion asking the house to congratulate Ontario on its plan to raise the minimum wage to $15/hour.

Nadeau-Dubois was elected last week as the representative for the riding of Gouin, which was formerly represented by Quebec Solidaire founder Francoise David.