

The Canadian Press





One of Quebec Solidaire’s most recognizable faces could be eying retirement.

Francoise David said she will examine her future intentions early in 2017. The 69-year-old, who founded the party in 2006, said she intends to remain a member regardless of whether she runs or not in the 2018 provincial election.

The former president of the Quebec Women’s Federation was first elected to the National Assembly in 2012 to represent the riding of Gouin.