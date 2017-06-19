

Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office has decided it will not lay any charges against former cabinet minister Pierre Paradis.

Paradis was first accused of sexual misconduct last year by an individual who informed the Premier's office but refused to provide additional details at that time.

That person, reportedly a member of Paradis's staff, later filed a complaint with the Sureté du Quebec.

In January Paradis was removed from cabinet and the Liberal caucus -- about the same time that Paradis took sick leave after he fell off a horse and suffered a concussion.

The SQ investigated the allegations and handed its report to the Crown prosecutor's office, aka the DPCP, which has decided that the evidence is unconvincing.

There is no word as to whether Paradis will be readmitted to the Liberal caucus.