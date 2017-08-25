

CTV Montreal





One woman in her 50s was badly hurt overnight by a fire in Greenfield Park.

The fire began in the basement of the duplex and spread to the ground floor.

Someone called 9-1-1 at 11:15 p.m. and firefighters rushed to the scene and found the woman unconscious inside the building.

They were able to revive her, and she was then taken to hospital for further treatment. At last report she was in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.