Fire in Kahnawake shopping centre causes major traffic detours
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 9:24AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 1:33PM EST
A Kahnawake shopping centre is heavily damaged following the outbreak of a fire on Thursday morning.
Plaza 138 on Rte-138 is home to several commercial establishments, including a gas station.
The blaze broke out in the east side of the complex at roughly 3:00 a.m. and spread westward Several dozen firefighters were called to the scene to battle the blaze, the cause of which is still unknown.
Kahnawake fire department spokesperson Rodrigue Caplete said they faced some issues putting the fire out.
"We had enough tanker trucks to supply the water so we didn't have too many issues with that," he said. "The major issue is we're not supplied by the regular town water network."
A gym, ice cream shop, bike shop and and a popular restaurant were all destroyed but nobody was injured in the fire.
Residents said they were shocked by the devestation. Some said The 99 Resto-Bar was a popular hangout, known for weekly car shows and excellent food, which they hope will be able to reopen.
A large perimeter was in place around the affected area. A portion of Rte-138 was closed to traffic between the Chateauguay exit and the Mercier Bridge but it has since reopened.
Motorists attempting to enter Montreal are advised to take a long detour through Monteregie.
Photos
A fire in Kahnawake has damaged a strip mall and caused a major traffic detour. (Photo: CTV Montreal/Wayne Toplosky)
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
Featured Video
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- Recall issued for 36 Adonis products containing undeclared allergens
- Montreal roads have 3 of the 10 worst bottlenecks in Canada: study 6
- Call of the Wilde: Habs on pace for 113-point season
- Suspect accused of robbing 21 stores in Montreal
- Fire in Kahnawake shopping centre causes major traffic detours 3
- Woman dies after being hit by vehicle 2
- New labelling coming to your food 1
- Police investigating new leads in 2014 disappearance of Brossard woman and child
- Ville Marie closes this weekend; St. Jacques closes Wednesday
- Teenager stabbed near Jarry Park
Advertisement
LIVE on CTVNews.ca
- Friday, Jan. 20: Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States