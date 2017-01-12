

The Canadian Press





A Kahnawake shopping centre is heavily damaged following the outbreak of a fire on Thursday morning.

Plaza 138 on Rte-138 is home to several commercial establishments, including a gas station.

The blaze broke out in the east side of the complex at roughly 3:00 a.m. and spread westward Several dozen firefighters were called to the scene to battle the blaze, the cause of which is still unknown.

Kahnawake fire department spokesperson Rodrigue Caplete said they faced some issues putting the fire out.

"We had enough tanker trucks to supply the water so we didn't have too many issues with that," he said. "The major issue is we're not supplied by the regular town water network."

A gym, ice cream shop, bike shop and and a popular restaurant were all destroyed but nobody was injured in the fire.

Residents said they were shocked by the devestation. Some said The 99 Resto-Bar was a popular hangout, known for weekly car shows and excellent food, which they hope will be able to reopen.

A large perimeter was in place around the affected area. A portion of Rte-138 was closed to traffic between the Chateauguay exit and the Mercier Bridge but it has since reopened.

Motorists attempting to enter Montreal are advised to take a long detour through Monteregie.