

CTV Montreal





The federal Liberals will not hear Alas DeSousa's request for an appeal to be a candidate.

The St. Laurent borough mayor had asked for an appeal after his application to run for the Liberal nomination in the riding of St. Laurent was rejected.

That request to appeal has been rejected by the federal Liberal party.

The party has not given any reason why his application or appeal request was rejected.

Two women will be competing to become the party's candidate in the riding: former provincial cabinet minister Yolande James and tax law professor and previous Liberal candidate Marwah Rizqy.