

CTV Montreal





Forget about using the Turcot to get downtown this weekend -- and when it reopens Monday, make sure to pay attention.

The ramps from Highway 20 East and the Decarie Expressway to Route 136 East will shut at 11:30 p.m. Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

The first available entrance to the Ville Marie will be at Notre Dame/de la Cathedrale.

Meanwhile the ramp from Highway 20 East to Decarie north will also be closed all weekend. That work will start at 10 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday

During the weekend crews will be making changes to the lanes using by inbound drivers on Highway 20, which is certain to cause significant problems Monday as drivers who haven't read this article will be caught by surprise.

Starting Monday Nov. 6, drivers heading east on Highway 20 who want to head downtown will need to be in the lefthand lane.

The centre lane is no longer for drivers heading downtown; that will now be for drivers taking the ramp north, to the Decarie Expressway.

Those heading for the 15 South will not see any changes and so will be able to keep chugging along in the righthand lane.

More changes will be coming in the weeks and months to come as crews build new temporary ramps throughout the Turcot.